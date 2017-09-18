St. John Sheriff's Office investigating home invasion and rape - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

St. John Sheriff's Office investigating home invasion and rape

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

St. John Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a home invasion and rape that occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Delta Road in LaPlace, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The victim told officers that the perpetrator entered the residence, demanded money, and then forced her to have sexual intercourse with him.

The perpetrator then fled the residence with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident at this time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, SJSO dispatch at 985-652-6338, the Criminal Investigations Division at 985.652.2773.

