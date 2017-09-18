The Extra Point: Odell Beckham Jr. gives fantasy footballers a reality check

Bad news, fantasy football players. Odell Beckham Jr. isn't going to be pressured by your flailing rosters. If you didn't take precautions for him possibly missing Monday's game against Detroit, shame on you.

No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time.???? — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 16, 2017

Odell's priority, as it should be, is his health, especially as he seeks a long-term, big money deal from the Giants.

He'll likely be a game-time decision tonight, just like he was in week one. Hopefully, you were paying attention last week and snagged Detroit's rookie receiver Kenny Golladay. He could have another big night if Giants corner Janoris Jenkins (questionable) takes Golden Tate off the table as a receiving option for Matt Stafford.

For future reference, if you don't already know this trick, keep OBJ, or anyone with their health in jeopardy, in your flex position. They can be replaced with a receiver, running back or tight end if you're in a pinch.

