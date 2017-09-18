Gillen AP Poll: Miss. St. moves in, and LSU moves out. - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Gillen AP Poll: Miss. St. moves in, and LSU moves out.

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Coach O and his LSU Tigers still hold down No. 25 in the national poll.
After a 37-7 thrashing at the hands of Mississippi State, LSU fell out of my poll this week. The Bulldogs enter the rankings at No. 23. The national AP Poll still has the Tigers in, barely at No. 25

We knew BYU and Chattanooga were not worthy competition to gauge how good LSU indeed was. This past Saturday in Starkville, we got our answer. Both the offensive and defensive lines of the Tigers are thin. They were flat-out embarrassed by State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. LSU will have two weeks to lick their wounds, before heading to "The Swamp" to face Florida.

One team I really like in the top ten is Oklahoma State. Their quarterback, Mason Rudolph, will be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The Cowboys score a ton of points, and have really cool uniforms. Plus, they have two New Orleans-area kids on the roster. Tyron Johnson of Warren Easton, and Jalen McClesky of St. Paul's. Both play wide receiver for Oklahoma State.

My biggest drop, it's two paragraphs above. I'm not selling all my stock in LSU just yet. Because the SEC is extremely weak, except for Alabama. The Tigers could recover quickly do to the so-so competition in the conference.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

