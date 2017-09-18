David: The feel of Summer sticks around

A very stagnant weather pattern is ahead this week with little day to day change. It will be rather warm and humid with highs at or slightly above normal. That means we could hit 90 degrees in spots. Rain chances will be low, but a daily 20% chance for showers will stick with us into Thursday.

By late week, deeper tropical moisture will move into the area with a better chance for showers Friday and into the weekend. There could be few thunderstorms as well. It stays warm and humid.

In the tropics, Jose and Maria are in the Atlantic and are not a threat to Southeast Louisiana. Maria will hit the already battered Leeward Islands and continue gaining strength. This will be a devastating blow to the islands and Puerto Rico. All indications right now are that this will not be our storm, but we will be able to write it off entirely by later this week.

-David Bernard

