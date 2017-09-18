Bourg woman arrested for attempted home invasioin

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
A Bourg woman was arrested Thursday for attempted home invasion after being found with a black bag with zip ties, black gloves and a knife in it, according to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.more>>
A very stagnant weather pattern is ahead this week with little day to day change. It will be rather warm and humid with highs at or slightly above normal.more>>
Bad news, fantasy football players. Odell Beckham Jr. isn't going to be pressured by your flailing rosters.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.more>>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.more>>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.more>>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.more>>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.more>>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.more>>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.more>>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.more>>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.more>>
