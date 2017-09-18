Bourg woman arrested for attempted home invasion

One of the major storylines to develop in the Saints 36-20 loss to New England, was the fact that the Saints benched safety Kenny Vaccaro midway through the game. Now after the game, Vaccaro said he didn't know why he was benched. Twenty-four hours later he still doesn't.more>>
Drew Brees admits he resolutely prefers to see the Saints' season through rose-colored glasses. Saints fans prefer to see the Saints season through glasses of rose, especially now...now and again.more>>
A Bourg woman was arrested Thursday for attempted home invasion after being found with a black bag with zip ties, black gloves and a knife in it, according to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.more>>
A very stagnant weather pattern is ahead this week with little day to day change. It will be rather warm and humid with highs at or slightly above normal.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.more>>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.more>>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.more>>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.more>>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.more>>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.more>>
Two inmates have escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.more>>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.more>>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an investigation after deputies said the remains of a baby were found Monday.more>>
