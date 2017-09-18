Bourg woman arrested for attempted home invasion

A Bourg woman was arrested Thursday for attempted home invasion after being found with a black bag with zip ties, black gloves and a knife in it, according to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.

Kaye Villatoro, 33, was arrested for attempted home invasion and a 17th JDC warrant for failing to appear on possession of Schedule IV (Clonazepam) and a probation violation.

On Sept. 14 at approximately 8:46 p.m., police said Villatoro tried to break into the victim’s home in the 100 Block of North 13th Street while the victim and a female friend were inside. The victim and her female friend locked themselves in the bathroom and called police.

When officers arrived, they found Villatoro on the property. Police said she confessed that she was going to drag the females down the street and beat them up due to being upset about an earlier incident.

Villatoro was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.

