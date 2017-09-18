Jim Henderson Commentary: September games recently haunt the Sai - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Jim Henderson Commentary: September games recently haunt the Saints

Written by: Jim Henderson, FOX 8 Saints Analyst
Drew Brees admits he resolutely prefers to see the Saints' season through rose-colored glasses. Saints fans prefer to see the Saints season through glasses of rose, especially now...now and again. 

The poet T.S. Elliot once wrote that "April is the cruelest month". He was obviously not a Who Dat. We all know that it's September that is the cruelest month. Eliot, in his poem 'Wasteland', said it was April because with the re-birth of spring, painful memories of life's losses are forced to re-surface. 

Not here. Not here in the land of waist-line expanding. 

For us, September mean putting the hurricane season and the Saints season to bed about the same time. One with joy, the other with sorrow. But both come in close proximity. 

Painful memories of Septembers-past  re-surface in another winless start that exhumes the yearly statistics of what 0-2, 0-3 and 0-4 mean to a team's playoff chances. It's hard to make a stretch run when you break down in the starting gate. It really can't be happening again. Can't it? 

Two games into the season the Saints have fallen into the dungeon of the NFC South as many predicted they would...winless and looking up at their three division foes who are unbeated. The good news is the Saints have yet to meet them, which would also qualify as the bad news. 

There is still time, there is still opportunity to recover from another wretched start. Though there has been that "opportunity", the last three seasons, the last three 7-and-9 seasons. 

The calendar says the days are getting shorter. The Schedule says the odds are getting longer. 

It gets late early this time of the year. 

