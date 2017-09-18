N.O. murder rate falls; shootings still up

A well-known face in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office will announce his run for sheriff.more>>
Fewer people were murdered in New Orleans this year compared to the same time period in 2016. So far this year, 119 people were murdered compared to 121 people last year. “We are down 2 homicides compared to the same time last year, but if you look over 5 years or even further than that. We’re down those years as well,” says Chief Michael Harrison. Harrison say the decrease has a lot to do with the NOPD’s holistic approached to stopping violent crime....more>>
A Picayune woman is working to bring home the body of her husband who died in Florida last week after riding out Irma in Marathon in the Keys. ..more>>
According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has asked the contractor performing emergency catch basin cleaning to halt disposal of sludge its crews are collecting.more>>
NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison credits proposed officer pay raises for a reduction in the number of officers leaving the force.more>>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.more>>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.more>>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.more>>
A Memphis woman faces charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.more>>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.more>>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.more>>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.more>>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.more>>
