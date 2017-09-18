NOPD attrition rate slows

The NOPD expects to add another 150 recruits next year to offset the officers expected to leave the force. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison credits proposed officer pay raises for a reduction in the number of officers leaving the force.

So far this year, 61 officers have left the NOPD. At the same time last year, the force had already lost 80 officers.

Supt. Harrison thinks proposed pay raises and the reorganization of the way officers advance careers are helping the department's ability to keep officers working. The department expects to add another 150 recruits next year to offset the officers expected to leave the force.

