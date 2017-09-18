N.O. catch basin cleaning project hits snag - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

N.O. catch basin cleaning project hits snag

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A DEQ spokesman stresses he does not think any illegal dumping has occurred. (Source: FOX 8 graphic) A DEQ spokesman stresses he does not think any illegal dumping has occurred. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Environmental concerns slow one project to ease the City of New Orleans' drainage crisis.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has asked the contractor performing emergency catch basin cleaning to halt disposal of sludge its crews are collecting.

A DEQ spokesman says the department wants to ensure the waste is being directed to the right place. He also says DEQ is working with the contractor to establish a dumping process. He stresses he does not think any illegal dumping has occurred.

While DEQ has temporarily barred dumping catch basin materials, it's not clear whether actual cleaning has stopped. Tthe city has not commented on the situation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    •   
