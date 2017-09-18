Sources: Well-known face in JPSO to run for sheriff - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Sources: Well-known face in JPSO to run for sheriff

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Col. John Fortunato (FOX 8 Photo/FILE) Col. John Fortunato (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

A well-known face in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office will announce his run for sheriff.

Sources in Jefferson Parish tell FOX 8 News that Chief Public Information Officer Col. John Fortunato will retire this week and enter the race to replace Newell Normand.

Fortunato started working for the JPSO in 1971. In 1977 he was shot in the line of duty and has handled public information for almost 30 years, doing interviews from crime scenes.

Fortunato's announcement means he'll face Joseph Lopinto, the current interim sheriff, in an election slated for next year.

We reached Fortunato by phone, but he had no comment.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

