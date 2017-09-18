Prayer vigil held to remember LSU student who died last week

The LSU community came together Monday night to remember a freshman who died last week in what the university believes was a hazing incident.

Dozens of students, even strangers attended a memorial mass and prayer vigil at Christ the King Catholic Church in honor of Maxwell Gruver.

"What happened was a tragedy, I'm pretty sure nobody expected that to happen," said LSU Freshman, Nicole Davis.

Gruver was pledging Phi Delta Theta but investigators believe a hazing incident at the fraternity house, Wednesday night, led to his death. He was taken to the hospital in a private car the following morning where he was pronounced dead. The East Baton Rouge coroner said a preliminary autopsy found Gruver had a high level of alcohol in his blood.

Jean Ferro didn't know Gruver but she traveled from Covington to Baton Rouge to attend the service so she could pay her respects to the 18-year-old and his family.

"My heart goes out to the family of this young man, it's such a tragedy," said Ferro.

LSU police say they're near the end of their interview process and are gathering all physical evidence available. Investigators are also constructing a timeline of events. The national headquarters of Phi Delta Theta announced it has formally suspended and removed their chapter at LSU.

