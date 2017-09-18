Prayer vigil held to remember LSU student who died last week

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
The LSU community came together Monday night to remember a freshman who died last week in what the university believes was a hazing incident.more>>
A well-known face in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office will announce his run for sheriff.more>>
Fewer people were murdered in New Orleans this year compared to the same time period in 2016. So far this year, 119 people were murdered compared to 121 people last year. “We are down 2 homicides compared to the same time last year, but if you look over 5 years or even further than that. We’re down those years as well,” says Chief Michael Harrison. Harrison say the decrease has a lot to do with the NOPD’s holistic approached to stopping violent crime....more>>
A Picayune woman is working to bring home the body of her husband who died in Florida last week after riding out Irma in Marathon in the Keys. ..more>>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.more>>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.more>>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.more>>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.more>>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.more>>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.more>>
Maria has continued to strengthen and is now a category 5 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. A devastating blow to Puerto Rico is possible by Wednesday as Maria approaches the island.more>>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.more>>
