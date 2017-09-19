Ten train cars derail in N.O. East

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday night. A NOFD spokesperson says, a total of ten train cars overturned. Among the derailed cars, 4 cars were empty passenger cars, 5 were cars carrying vehicles and one car was a tanker, potentially carrying an unknown hazardous material.more>>
A Picayune woman is working to bring home the body of her husband who died in Florida last week after riding out Irma in Marathon in the Keys. ..more>>
A St. Charles Parish councilwoman says a deal she made with her nephew that would net him $1.6 million of parish funds is fair. The councilwoman sold land to her nephew for $100, then four days later her nephew made an agreement with the parish to lease that land for $54,000 a year. The St. Charles Council is at odds over where and how to build a boat launch on the west side of the parish. The timing of the land swap between the councilwoman and her nephew are questionable as is the...more>>
The LSU community came together Monday night to remember a freshman who died last week in what the university believes was a hazing incident.more>>
A well-known face in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office will announce his run for sheriff.more>>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
