Ten train cars derail in N.O. East

New Orleans firefighters are investigating what lead to ten train cars to derail at a train yard near Old Gentilly Rd. and Elaine St. in New Orleans East.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday night. A NOFD spokesperson says, a total of ten train cars overturned. Among the derailed cars, 4 cars were empty passenger cars, 5 were cars carrying vehicles and one car was a tanker, potentially carrying an unknown hazardous material.

Fire officials say the tanker was not breached in the derailment and is not leaking but hazmat units are on the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.

