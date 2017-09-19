Your Weather Authority: As Fall approaches, summer feel will linger

The forecast will continue with highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for showers.more>>
It happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday night. A NOFD spokesperson says, a total of ten train cars overturned. Among the derailed cars, 4 cars were empty passenger cars, 5 were cars carrying vehicles and one car was a tanker, potentially carrying an unknown hazardous material.more>>
A Picayune woman is working to bring home the body of her husband who died in Florida last week after riding out Irma in Marathon in the Keys. ..more>>
A St. Charles Parish councilwoman says a deal she made with her nephew that would net him $1.6 million of parish funds is fair. The councilwoman sold land to her nephew for $100, then four days later her nephew made an agreement with the parish to lease that land for $54,000 a year. The St. Charles Council is at odds over where and how to build a boat launch on the west side of the parish. The timing of the land swap between the councilwoman and her nephew are questionable as is the...more>>
The LSU community came together Monday night to remember a freshman who died last week in what the university believes was a hazing incident.more>>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.more>>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.more>>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.more>>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.more>>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.more>>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.more>>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.more>>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.more>>
Dylann Roof has requested to replace his current lawyers in his federal appeals case citing that the two men's race make it "impossible" for him to trust them.more>>
The fast-food chain said that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice made by Honest Kids, a brand which has less sugar.more>>
