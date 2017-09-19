Your Weather Authority: As Fall approaches, summer feel will linger

As the official start of Fall approaches, a summer-like feel will linger.

The forecast will continue with highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for showers. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

By late week, more tropical moisture could move into the area and increase chances for showers Friday and into the weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible.

In the tropics, Jose and Maria are in the Atlantic and are not a threat to Southeast Louisiana.

Jose may churn up some rough surf and heavy rain along parts of the northeastern US.

Maria will move through the northeastern Caribbean today, approaching the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday.

