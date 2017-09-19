Col. John Fortunato leaves JPSO, setting up anticipated run for sheriff

Trump will speak to the U.N. General Assemblymore>>
More than 1,300 museums across the country will offer free admission this weekend.more>>
The resignation was announced in an email from Interim Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.more>>
The forecast will continue with highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for showers.more>>
It happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday night. A NOFD spokesperson says, a total of ten train cars overturned. Among the derailed cars, 4 cars were empty passenger cars, 5 were cars carrying vehicles and one car was a tanker, potentially carrying an unknown hazardous material.more>>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.more>>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.more>>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.more>>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.more>>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.more>>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.more>>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.more>>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.more>>
