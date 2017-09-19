Col. John Fortunato leaves JPSO, setting up anticipated run for sheriff

Col. John Fortunato has resigned his position as public information officer for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.

The resignation was announced in an email from Interim Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

After the announcement, Fortunato said he did not resign his position, but retired from the JPSO.

Fortunato's announcement means he will most-likely face Lopinto in a special election to be scheduled by the Jefferson Parish Council.

Lopinto was appointed interim sheriff August 31 after Normand announced his resignation in July.

Fortunato first started working for JPSO in 1971.

In 1977 he was shot in the line of duty while working as a detective.

Since then, he has handled public information for JPSO, working with local and national media.

Normand picked then chief deputy Lopinto to serve as interim sheriff until that special election could be held.

The Jefferson Parish Council has 20 after to schedule an election after a resignation.

That deadline is Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.