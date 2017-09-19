Museum Day offers free admission around the country - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Museum Day offers free admission around the country

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
More than 1,300 museums across the country will offer free admission this weekend.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is participating.

On Saturday, “Smithsonian Magazine” will host “museum day live” where museums across the country will waive admission for anyone who downloads a free ticket.

Visitors can save themselves up to $30.

Download a ticket here.

