Museum Day offers free admission around the country

More than 1,300 museums across the country will offer free admission this weekend.
The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is participating.
On Saturday, “Smithsonian Magazine” will host “museum day live” where museums across the country will waive admission for anyone who downloads a free ticket.
Visitors can save themselves up to $30.
