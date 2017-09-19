The Idea Village opens submissions to present at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

The Idea Village opened the call for submissions to present at the 10th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), which will take place from March 20-24, 2018 at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans. The festival is produced by The Idea Village in partnership with Solomon Group.

Individuals interested in presenting at NOEW 2018 are invited to submit their ideas here. The Idea Village looks for speakers that showcase fresh approaches to solving problems, challenge notions of what’s possible, and highlight new research and methodologies that speak to the entrepreneur in all of us. Ideal candidates will share messages that are clear, concise, and original. Particular areas of focus include: raising capital, the next era of tech, diversity and inclusion, and the future of New Orleans.

Examples of sessions from NOEW 2017 are available at NOEW.org.

Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. CT on Friday, October 13, 2017. The Idea Village team will evaluate all submissions and select speakers for this year’s festival.

NOEW celebrates and showcases the best of business innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the Southeast. Keynote speakers, summits, panels, and hands-on workshops are designed to spark inspiration, build skill sets, and catalyze new thinking.

The Idea Village will host two information sessions about the submission process at its office (900 Camp Street, Suite 308) on Friday, September 22 from 12-1pm and Wednesday, October 11 by appointment. Email Ambur Fusilier at ambur@ideavillage.org with any questions or to reserve a spot at the info session(s).

The Idea Village is also seeking sponsors. From exclusive branding of the Main Stage to hosting happy hours, festival organizers are offering opportunities to achieve your business goals and highlight your brand to the NOEW audience. To learn more, please contact Audrey Voelker at audrey@ideavillage.org.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS ENTREPRENEUR WEEK:

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) is an annual festival celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and new thinking in New Orleans. Produced by The Idea Village in partnership with Solomon Group, NOEW engages a dynamic network of entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, non-profits, students, and professionals to support growing companies, spark conversation, and applaud the entrepreneurial spirit in a city like no other. NOEW 2018 will take place March 20-24, 2018 at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans. For more information: www.NOEW.org

ABOUT THE IDEA VILLAGE:

Founded in 2000, The Idea Village is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New Orleans that provides direct service to high impact entrepreneurs, convenes the ecosystem through New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, and supports initiatives that strengthen our entrepreneurial infrastructure. For more information: www.ideavillage.org

