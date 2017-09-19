David: No break in summer heat

As the official start of fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger. The forecast will continue with highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for spotty showers. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s on both sides of the lake.

By late week, some more tropical moisture could move into the area and increase our chance of showers for the weekend. There could even be a few thunderstorms.

In the tropics, Jose and Maria are in the Atlantic and are not a threat to Southeast Louisiana. Jose may churn up some rough surf and heavy rain along parts of the northeastern U.S. Maria will move through the northeastern Caribbean Tuesday, approaching the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday night and into tomorrow. This will be a devastating blow to the islands already so damaged by Irma.

It's too early to say what impacts Maria could have on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. Florida seems to be at less risk but the same can't be said yet for the Carolinas and Northeast.

-David Bernard

