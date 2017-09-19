Long-time JPSO spokesman says time for 'hand-picked' sheriffs is over

Interim sheriff Joe Lopinto has accepted the resignation of the long-time spokesman Col. John Fortunato, who plans to run against him.more>>
The New Orleans Saints have traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.more>>
We are likely going to witness one of the greatest hurricane disasters on record. We need a miracle for the core of this storm to miss Puerto Rico.more>>
District Attorney Cannizzaro is hoping City Council members give him the budget he says he needs to run an effective office after last year’s budget cuts hampered his crime-fighting operations.more>>
As the official start of Fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.more>>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.more>>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.more>>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.more>>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.more>>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.more>>
Kenneth Gleason is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, authorities said Tuesday.more>>
