Saints Media Game: TV remain undefeated beating print, 49-14

The TV media covering the Saints won 49-14 against the print media. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

The TV media that cover the Saints beat the print group, 49-17, at the Superdome. The TV media improves to 2-0 against the print, beating the squad 70-0 at The Greenbrier in 2015.

FOX 8 Sports' Sean Fazende threw five touchdown passes, and ran for another. He also pulled down two interceptions. FOX 8 Sports Director Juan Kincaid threw one touchdown pass, and intercepted two passes on defense.

The other two members of the FOX 8 Sports team, Chris Hagan and Garland Gillen, hauled in some big throws from Fazende, and broke up some passes on defense.

In 2016, the print and TV media combined to beat the Patriots media core, 26-12, in which many considered a huge upset.

