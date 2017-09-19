Saints trade LB Stephone Anthony to Dolphins - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints trade LB Stephone Anthony to Dolphins

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Saints have traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. The Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis made the announcement Tuesday evening. 

Anthony, the third-year pro and 2015 1st-round pick by the Saints out of Clemson, appeared in 26 games with 19 starts. He recorded 169 tackles, one sack, one interception, seven passes defended, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, a returned blocked PAT and three tackles on special teams. 

Anthony has yet to appear in a regular season game this year. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

