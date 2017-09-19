Saints trade LB Stephone Anthony to Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints have traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. The Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis made the announcement Tuesday evening.

Anthony, the third-year pro and 2015 1st-round pick by the Saints out of Clemson, appeared in 26 games with 19 starts. He recorded 169 tackles, one sack, one interception, seven passes defended, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, a returned blocked PAT and three tackles on special teams.

Anthony has yet to appear in a regular season game this year.

