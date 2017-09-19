9th Ward armed robbery suspect caught on camera

A camera captured images of the man suspected of pulling off the robberies. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and baseball cap. (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

Surveillance photos may help bring in the person who robbed contractors working on two properties in the 9th Ward.

Investigators say the man, who was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, targeted contractors September 19 in the 6000 block of Burgundy Street. The robberies happened just before noon.

A camera captured images of the man suspected of pulling off the robberies. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and baseball cap.

If you recognize the man, investigators want to you to contact Crimestoppers online or at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.