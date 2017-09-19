Orleans coroner identifies Lower Ninth Ward shooting victim

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Byron Knapper, 25, died of a gunshot wound in the 1400 block Tupelo Street.

According to initial police reports, officers were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

There they found Knapper lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Knapper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

