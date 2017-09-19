Shooting in Lower Ninth Ward leaves one man dead

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead. According to police, officers were called to the scene Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Tupelo Street.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

