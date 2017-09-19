Dante Cunningham re-signs with the Pelicans on a 1-year deal

Dante Cunningham played his last three seasons with the Pelicans. (NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Pelicans welcomed back an old friend with the re-signing of forward Dante Cunningham. NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune is reporting the deal is for one year at $2.3 million.

Cunningham has played the past three years with Pels, averaging 6 points and 3 rebounds in 66 games last season.

According to The Vertical, Cunningham received interest from New Orleans, Minnesota, Milwaukee and Toronto.

