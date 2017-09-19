Rainwater updates problems at S&WB: 'I've been in situations like this before'

There is progress to report when it comes to the New Orleans' drainage crisis, but Interim Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board Paul Rainwater sees the long road ahead before completely easing residents concerns.more>>
There is progress to report when it comes to the New Orleans' drainage crisis, but Interim Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board Paul Rainwater sees the long road ahead before completely easing residents concerns.more>>
As Category 5 Maria moves closer to Puerto Rico, residents there are bracing for a direct hit.more>>
As Category 5 Maria moves closer to Puerto Rico, residents there are bracing for a direct hit.more>>
The TV media that cover the Saints beat the print group, 49-17, at the Superdome.more>>
The TV media that cover the Saints beat the print group, 49-17, at the Superdome.more>>
The Pelicans welcomed back an old friend with the re-signing of forward Dante Cunningham.more>>
The Pelicans welcomed back an old friend with the re-signing of forward Dante Cunningham.more>>
As early voting for the October 14 primary approaches, a political action committee has released results of its poll on the mayor’s race.more>>
As early voting for the October 14 primary approaches, a political action committee has released results of its poll on the mayor’s race.more>>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.more>>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.more>>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.more>>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.more>>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.more>>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.more>>