Hurricane Maria is lashing Puerto Rico as eye makes landfall

At 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Maria was located about 15 miles south-southwest of Vieques and about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.more>>
There is progress to report when it comes to the New Orleans' drainage crisis, but Interim Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board Paul Rainwater sees the long road ahead before completely easing residents concerns.more>>
As Category 5 Maria moves closer to Puerto Rico, residents there are bracing for a direct hit.more>>
The TV media that cover the Saints beat the print group, 49-17, at the Superdome.more>>
The Pelicans welcomed back an old friend with the re-signing of forward Dante Cunningham.more>>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.more>>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.more>>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.more>>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.more>>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!more>>
