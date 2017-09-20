Hurricane Maria is lashing Puerto Rico as eye makes landfall

The core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Maria is nearing Puerto Rico, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

At 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Maria was located about 15 miles south-southwest of Vieques and about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The storm is moving to the northwest around 10 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph with higher gusts.

A west-northwest to northwest motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, followed by a northwestward motion on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will make landfall in Puerto Rico in a couple of hours, cross Puerto Rico today, and pass just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday.

Maria is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane and it should maintain this intensity until landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

Fajardo recently reported sustained winds of 79 mph with a gust to 100 mph.

