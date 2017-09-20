Two men shot in separate incidents

Two men were shot and wounded in separate Tuesday night incidents, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The first incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Republic and North Broad streets.

A 20-year-old man was shot once. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

The second incident happened just after 10:20 p.m. in the 12300 block of the North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

A 25-year-old man answered his door for a man, described as a black male.

The subject pulled a gun and fired one shot, grazing the victim.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

