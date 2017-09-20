Your Weather Authority: Fall is coming, but cooler weather is not

A power fluctuation occurred at the Sewerage & Water Board Carrollton plant causing a momentary drop in water pressure.more>>
As the official start of Fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger.more>>
Two men were shot and wounded in separate Tuesday night incidentsmore>>
The Orleans Parish District Attorney is asking the City Council for more money to help his office function.more>>
At 4 a.m., the center of Hurricane Maria was located about 15 miles south-southwest of Vieques and about 50 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.more>>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.more>>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.more>>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.more>>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.more>>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.more>>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
