Your Weather Authority: Fall is coming, but cooler weather is not

As the official start of Fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger.

Highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for spotty showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

It's too early to say what impacts Maria could have on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.

Florida seems to be at less risk but the same can't be said yet for the Carolinas and northeast.

