Precautionary boil water advisory issued for East Bank of New Orleans

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for the East Bank of New Orleans until further notice.

Wednesday morning a power fluctuation occurred at the Sewerage & Water Board Carrollton Plant.

This caused a momentary drop in water pressure.

Water pressure was later restored.

