Water pressure drops after turbine failure forcing boil water advisory for the East Bank of New Orleans

A turbine went down Thursday morning at the Carrollton Sewerage and Water Board plant causing a drop in water pressure that forced officials to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for the East Bank of New Orleans.

Paul Rainwater, head of the S&WB’s interim emergency management team, said Turbine 6, a primary source of power, went off-line around 7:45 a.m.

Turbine six is located at the plant on Claiborne Avenue.

When the water pressure dropped below the threshold of 15 psi, that forced the advisory.

Rainwater said Entergy stepped in to provide the primary source of power, but that 20-minute delay caused the pressure to drop.

Turbine six remains down and Entergy is now providing the 60-cycle power needed to run the city's sewer and water system. “Obviously Turbine 6 is a new generator,” Rainwater said. “We're having an investigation done right now to figure out what exactly happened. We're also looking at some other power generation redundancy on those pumps that we can provide a backup.”

Rainwater said his team worked quickly to transition to Entergy as the power source, following protocol.

“From an emergency response aspect they did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Rainwater said.

Currently, there is only one turbine fully functioning here at the plant.

Officials did not indicate when the boil water advisory would be lifted.

You Can Drink

Bottled water and drinks

Boiled water

Cooking Food

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled

Boil water for 1 minute before you add food to cook

Use bottled or boiled water to make drinks

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water

Ice

Do not use ice from ice trays or ice makers

Throw away all ice made with tap water

Make new ice with bottled or boiled water

Feeding Babies and Using Formula

Breastfeeding is the best option. If you cannot breastfeed, there are other options

Use ready-to-use baby formula

Mix bottled water with baby formula powder or concentrate. (If you do not have bottled water, use boiled water.)

Wash bottles and nipples before use

Washing Dishes

You can use your dishwasher if it has a final rinse temperature of 150oF or higher or if your dishwasher has a sanitize cycle

To wash dishes by hand:

Use hot tap water to wash and rinse dishes o In a separate container, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household bleach for each gallon of warm water

Soak the rinsed dishes for at least one minute in the bleach water o Let dishes air dry

Bathing and Showering

If you are a healthy adult, bathe or shower with tap water, but be careful to not swallow any water

If you are bathing a baby or young child, it may be better to give them a sponge bath so they do not swallow any water. You could also use boiled water

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water

Brushing Your Teeth

Use bottled or boiled water

Laundry

You can do laundry as usual

Pets

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

