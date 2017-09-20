Chef John Folse: Seasoned alligator and pork meatloaf

A power fluctuation occurred at the Sewerage & Water Board Carrollton plant causing a momentary drop in water pressure.more>>
When looking for a unique meatloaf recipe, the alligator paired with the pork makes for a perfect marriage. If you manage to save some for leftovers, be sure to try the meatloaf sliced on a cold sandwich. You won’t be disappointed!more>>
As the official start of Fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger.more>>
Two men were shot and wounded in separate Tuesday night incidentsmore>>
The Orleans Parish District Attorney is asking the City Council for more money to help his office function.more>>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.more>>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.more>>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.more>>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.more>>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.more>>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
