Police investigating possible homicide in Covington

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide that happened Tuesday night in the Covington area.

Police say around 10:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Airport Road area north of Covington in reference to a vehicle in the ditch.

When deputies arrived they observed one person in the vehicle with injuries not consistent with the crash.

Detectives and crime lab technicians were called to the scene as well as representatives from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who took possession of the body.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

