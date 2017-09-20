Belles and Beaus ball to benefit American Cancer Society

Friday there is a different party with a purpose that will honor men and women fighting cancer.

It will be a spectacular evening, filled with dinner, dancing, auctions, and entertainment.

The “Belles and Beaus” fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held Friday night at Mardi Gras World.

A VIP party begins at 6 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. followed by the Belles & Beaus presentation at 8:30 p.m.

The Belles & Beaus Ball is packed with dancing, entertainment, dining, auctions and much more.

The event will offer elegant surroundings, great foods, wines, and a night of revelry and merrymaking.

Over 1,200 attendees will include local and regional executives, physicians, business professionals, and other influential members of the community.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed this year.

Over 500,000 Americans will lose their battle with the disease.

Tickets and further information can be found here.

