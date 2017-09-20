Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp

The Saints are bringing back a familiar face to help boost their pass rush. A league source confirms to FOX 8 sports the team has signed Darryl Tapp. Tapp spent the entire training camp and preseason but was cut before the season began. Last season with the Saints, he finished with 0.5 sacks and 12 tackles.

Through two weeks the Saints pass rush has not been effective. Coach Sean Payton said earlier in the week that the team must get better in this area.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.