Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp

The New Orleans Saints have traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.more>>
The TV media that cover the Saints beat the print group, 49-17, at the Superdome.more>>
The Pelicans welcomed back an old friend with the re-signing of forward Dante Cunningham.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and the signs were there a year ago. The 'sign' being... that the Saints had given up on Stephone Anthony. He was traded to Miami Tuesday for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. A first round pick from three years ago, Anthony has been traded away after barely being used here.more>>
