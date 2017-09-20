Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp (David Grunfeld, nola.com/Times Picayune) Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp (David Grunfeld, nola.com/Times Picayune)
(WVUE) -

The Saints are bringing back a familiar face to help boost their pass rush. A league source confirms to FOX 8 sports the team has signed Darryl Tapp. Tapp spent the entire training camp and preseason but was cut before the season began. Last season with the Saints, he finished with 0.5 sacks and 12 tackles.

Through two weeks the Saints pass rush has not been effective. Coach Sean Payton said earlier in the week that the team must get better in this area.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp

    Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp (David Grunfeld, nola.com/Times Picayune)Source: Saints sign Darryl Tapp (David Grunfeld, nola.com/Times Picayune)
    The Saints are bringing back a familiar face to help boost their pass rush. A league source confirms to FOX 8 sports the team has signed Darryl Tapp. Tapp spent the entire training camp and preseason but was cut before the season began. Last season with the Saints, he finished with 0.5 sacks and 12 tackles. Through two weeks the Saints pass rush has not been effective. Coach Sean Payton said earlier in the week that the team must get better in this area. Copyright 2017 WVUE. Al...more>>
    The Saints are bringing back a familiar face to help boost their pass rush. A league source confirms to FOX 8 sports the team has signed Darryl Tapp. Tapp spent the entire training camp and preseason but was cut before the season began. Last season with the Saints, he finished with 0.5 sacks and 12 tackles. Through two weeks the Saints pass rush has not been effective. Coach Sean Payton said earlier in the week that the team must get better in this area. Copyright 2017 WVUE. Al...more>>

  • Saints trade LB Stephone Anthony to Dolphins

    Saints trade LB Stephone Anthony to Dolphins

    Stephone Anthony (Source: WVUE)Stephone Anthony (Source: WVUE)

    The New Orleans Saints have traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. 

    more>>

    The New Orleans Saints have traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick. 

    more>>

  • Saints Media Game: TV remain undefeated beating print, 49-14

    Saints Media Game: TV remain undefeated beating print, 49-14

    The TV media covering the Saints won 49-14 against the print media. (Source: FOX 8 photo)The TV media covering the Saints won 49-14 against the print media. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

    The TV media that cover the Saints beat the print group, 49-17, at the Superdome. 

    more>>

    The TV media that cover the Saints beat the print group, 49-17, at the Superdome. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly