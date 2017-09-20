De La Salle moves into the top 3 of our Big 8 poll

De La Salle doesn't own a state title in football YET. But after watching the Cavs beat Class 4A heavyweight Karr, I'm convinced this squad has their best shot to win the crown in 2017. Quarterback Julian Gums is one of the best in the state. If he wears down, running back Kendall Collins can take over. Collins racked up three touchdowns against a very strong Karr defense.

1) John Curtis

The Patriots absolutely thrashed Parkview Baptist 66-28 in Baton Rouge. October 27th can't get here soon enough, Curtis takes on Rummel for Catholic League supremacy.

2) Rummel

Speaking of the Raiders, have you seen that offense yet? They racked up 595 yards against Riverside, beating the Rebels 38-34. Quarterback Chandler Fields can throw to the best receiving core in the state.

3) De La Salle

The Cavaliers are off this week, and they need it. Karr and DLS went 12 rounds of brutal, non-stop battles on the field. Numerous players went out with cramp injuries in a fantastic contest with the Cougars.



4) Easton

We knew that Lance Legendre can be a one-man wrecking crew for the Eagles. He's helped Easton to a 3-0 start. Their win last Friday against Landry-Walker, had a lot of defensive stops sprinkled in. If both sides of the ball are hitting on all cylinders, watch out.

5 Karr

One loss won't hurt Edna Karr in the long run. They trailed 21-0 to DLS, and almost tied it with a minute to go in the game. No the Cougars offense won't resemble the 2016 group, but it can sill be very effective.



6 Covington

If you haven't checked out the Lions yet, please do. You don't want to miss what running back Devin Brumfield will do next. Last week against Dutchtown, Brumfield registered his 57th rushing touchdown with Covington High, a school record.

7 St. Charles Catholic

The Comets shocked Destrehan two weeks ago, now another big test in LaPlace awaits Friday night. Country Day is undefeated, and dangerous. Don't sleep on the Cajuns, they got talent.



8 Destrehan

The "Battle on the River" takes place Friday night in Destrehan. If the Wildcats can contain "Pooka" Williams, they have a great shot of pulling out a W.

