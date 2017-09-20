Brees to Saints fans: 'Hang in there, we believe'

The Saints have two weeks before their bye week. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

For the fourth-consecutive year the New Orleans Saints start the season 0-2. The last three years, the Black and Gold missed the playoffs.

Frustration is hitting an all-time high with the Who-Dats after the Saints lackluster showing against the Patriots. Quarterback Drew Brees understands the fans uneasiness, but implores them to keep the faith.

"Hang in there, we believe. We believe in ourselves, and I hope our fans believe in us too. I believe they do. Everything I've heard from people has been very positive," said Drew Brees.

The Saints are six-point underdogs at Carolina, but the Panthers will be without star tight end Greg Olson. The team will head directly to London after their contest with the Panthers, to prepare for their matchup with the Dolphins in Wembley Stadium.

