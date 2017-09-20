Investigators claim a Metairie business owner pocketed years of state sales taxes

A St. Tammany Parish jury found a man guilty Sept. 15 of aggravated rape, sexual battery of a victim under 13 and production of pornography involving juveniles.more>>
A St. Tammany Parish jury found a man guilty Sept. 15 of aggravated rape, sexual battery of a victim under 13 and production of pornography involving juveniles.more>>
A Metairie man was arrested on felony charges today for an alleged fraud scheme that cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes.more>>
A Metairie man was arrested on felony charges today for an alleged fraud scheme that cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes.more>>
As the official start of Fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger. Highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for spotty showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend.more>>
As the official start of Fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger. Highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for spotty showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Quarterback Drew Brees understands the fans uneasiness, but implores them to keep the faith.more>>
Quarterback Drew Brees understands the fans uneasiness, but implores them to keep the faith.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.more>>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.more>>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.more>>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.more>>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.more>>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.more>>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.more>>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.more>>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.more>>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.more>>
A Texas jury has found Jason Lowe guilty of murder in the 2016 death of his girlfriend and Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, according to reports from The Dallas Morning News.more>>
A Texas jury has found Jason Lowe guilty of murder in the 2016 death of his girlfriend and Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, according to reports from The Dallas Morning News.more>>