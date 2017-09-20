Investigators claim a Metairie business owner pocketed years of state sales taxes

Melvin J. Ziegler, Jr., accused of a fraud sceme that cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes. (Source: State of Louisiana Dept. of Revenue)

A Metairie man was arrested on felony charges Wednesday for an alleged fraud scheme that cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes.

Investigators believe Melvin J. Ziegler Jr., who owns Cash Control Systems, LLC, did not remit an estimated $121,396 in state sales tax returns. Investigators believe he collected the taxes on equipment sales between January 2011 and September 2015.

An arrest warrant says the sales tax returns Ziegler filed during the time period indicated he was aware of the amount of past due sales taxes owed to the state. With penalties and interest, Ziegler now owes $215,915.

Ziegler was arrested today and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of Criminal Penalty for Failing to Account for State Tax Monies.

