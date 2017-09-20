Slidell man convicted of raping 6-year-old, producing child porn

A St. Tammany Parish jury found a man guilty Sept. 15 of aggravated rape, sexual battery of a victim under 13 and production of pornography involving juveniles.more>>
A Metairie man was arrested on felony charges today for an alleged fraud scheme that cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes.more>>
As the official start of Fall quickly approaches, a summer-like feel will continue to linger. Highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for spotty showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend.more>>
Quarterback Drew Brees understands the fans uneasiness, but implores them to keep the faith.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
A harmless looking tree is wrecking Mississippi eco-systems, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission is trying to stop the invasive species from spreading any further in the state.more>>
A couple was told via text that their daughter was fatally shot. It turned out not to be true.more>>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.more>>
A 10-year-girl girl from Bosqueville has died after a family horse kicked her in the head.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
