Police: 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturns in Port Fourchon

Police in Port Fourchon are investigating after an 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturned allowing the chemical to spill. According to police, the truck overturned around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of NJ Theriot Road and First Street.

Police say that nearby residents are being told to shelter in place. Crews are on scene working to turn the truck upright. Environmental crews will then begin the cleanup process. At this time, it is unknown how much of the chemical has spilled.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.