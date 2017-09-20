Marshon Lattimore misses practice with a concussion - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Marshon Lattimore misses practice with a concussion

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion colliding with teammate Vonn Bell. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion colliding with teammate Vonn Bell. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
An already thin cornerback unit could more depleted if Marshon Lattimore is unable to go on Sunday. The rookie missed practice today with a concussion. He suffered the injury colliding with Vonn Bell in the Saints' 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

Cornerback Sterling Moore missed the workout with a pectoral injury.

The Saints currently have three healthy cornerbacks on the active roster in P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley, and De'Vante Harris.

On the offensive line Zach Strief (knee) and Terron Armstead (shoulder) missed practice. Trey Hendrickson was limited with an illness.

