First responders guard against exposure to deadly opioids

Rickey Roberson, the director of the non-profit Alternatives Living could face prison time after he admits guilt.more>>
Rickey Roberson, the director of the non-profit Alternatives Living could face prison time after he admits guilt.more>>
They are first responders who go in to save lives, but they could also be the first ones exposed to deadly opioids.more>>
They are first responders who go in to save lives, but they could also be the first ones exposed to deadly opioids.more>>
The Mexican flag flies proudly outside the Consulate of Mexico off Convention Center Boulevard. But inside concerns are palpable for those affected by this week’s deadly earthquake in Mexico City.more>>
The Mexican flag flies proudly outside the Consulate of Mexico off Convention Center Boulevard. But inside concerns are palpable for those affected by this week’s deadly earthquake in Mexico City.more>>
An already thin cornerback unit could more depleted if Marshon Lattimore is unable to go on Sunday.more>>
An already thin cornerback unit could more depleted if Marshon Lattimore is unable to go on Sunday.more>>
Police in Port Fourchon are investigating after an 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturned allowing the chemical to spill.more>>
Police in Port Fourchon are investigating after an 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturned allowing the chemical to spill.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.more>>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.more>>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.more>>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.more>>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.more>>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.more>>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.more>>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.more>>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.more>>
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.more>>