Subject of Lee Zurik Investigation signs plea agreement

The subject of a Lee Zurik Investigation signed a plea agreement, admitting he spent money intended for the homeless on pricey meals and trips.

Rickey Roberson, the director of the non-profit Alternatives Living could face prison time after he admits guilt.

Roberson's wife, Ada-Craige Roberson was also charged by the feds. She'll enter what's called pre-trial diversion. That's essentially a probationary period.

Our series, Living Large, showed how the couple spent tens of thousands of federal dollars meant for the less fortunate on pricey personal expenses. You can get caught up on those stories by clicking here.

Rickey Roberson will be sentenced in late December.

