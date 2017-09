Derrius Guice racked up 300 yards rushing and fiur touchdowns this season. Source: Mark LaGrange

Derrius Guice will not play Saturday night against Syracuse, according to LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. The coach announced the junior running back would not play on his weekly radio show.

Guice suffered an injury at Mississippi State, and missed practice the last three days. Guice's totals for the season are 57 carries for 300 yards, and four touchdowns.

With Guice sidelined, Marrerro native Darrel Williams is primed to get the start in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.



Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.