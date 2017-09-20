Ja'Marr Chase's game expands with addition of QB Chandler Fields - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Ja'Marr Chase's game expands with addition of QB Chandler Fields

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Chase is verbally committed to the University of Florida Chase is verbally committed to the University of Florida
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

Ja'Marr Chase will show off his talents in the Under Armor All-Star Game come January in Florida. It's the who's who of top players in the country, and Chase is no doubt in that class. He makes big-time plays for Rummel, but he's not just a star on the gridiron.

"He's a three-sport athlete. A state champion in track. A letterman in basketball, football letterman," said Rummel Head Coach Jay Roth. "Now he's an Under Armour All-American. He's worked hard at his craft. Whether it's basketball, football, or track. He's just a humble young man. Who knows his teammates helped get him where he's at, but he's worked hard himself to get in this position."

Chase's game has moved to another level with the addition of quarterback Chandler Fields. Last week, the Raiders racked up 595 yards of total offense in a 38-34 win over Riverside.

"Having Chandler here, I've known Chandler for a long time. Just getting him here to play football is a good thing for me," said wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"We have a great relationship. We work day in and day out at practice on our signals. I just give him that look, you know it's coming. We're just going to make our plays, and keep executing to the best of our ability, and keep getting wins," said quarterback Chandler Fields.

Fields enrolled at Rummel this spring, but in that short time he's already gained the trust of his receivers. That's a lot of hard work on the weekends before the season started.

"Their work ethic together, been throwing on weekends, they meet up at places around town. They've worked individually at honing their craft, all the receivers. It's lucky to have four senior receivers and Koy Moore a sophomore. So that's five experienced receivers we have, and Chandler has experience too. He's not a newcomer to this. They work hard at their own, on top of what we do at practice," said Roth.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ja'Marr Chase's game expands with addition of QB Chandler Fields

    Ja'Marr Chase's game expands with addition of QB Chandler Fields

    Chase is verbally committed to the University of FloridaChase is verbally committed to the University of Florida
    Ja'Marr Chase will show off his talents in the Under Armor All-Star Game come January in Florida. It's the who's who of top players in the country, and Chase is no doubt in that class. He makes big-time plays for Rummel, but he's not just a star on the gridiron. "He's a three-sport athlete. A state champion in track. A letterman in basketball, football letterman," said Rummel Head Coach Jay Roth. "Now he's an Under Armour All-American. He's worked hard at his craft. Wh...more>>
    Ja'Marr Chase will show off his talents in the Under Armor All-Star Game come January in Florida. It's the who's who of top players in the country, and Chase is no doubt in that class. He makes big-time plays for Rummel, but he's not just a star on the gridiron. "He's a three-sport athlete. A state champion in track. A letterman in basketball, football letterman," said Rummel Head Coach Jay Roth. "Now he's an Under Armour All-American. He's worked hard at his craft. Wh...more>>

  • Derrius Guice will not play Saturday against Syracuse

    Derrius Guice will not play Saturday against Syracuse

    Derrius Guice racked up 300 yards rushing and fiur touchdowns this season. Source: Mark LagrangeDerrius Guice racked up 300 yards rushing and fiur touchdowns this season. Source: Mark Lagrange

    Derrius Guice will not play Saturday night against Syracuse, according to LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who made the announcement, Wednesday, on his weekly radio show.

    more>>

    Derrius Guice will not play Saturday night against Syracuse, according to LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who made the announcement, Wednesday, on his weekly radio show.

    more>>

  • Marshon Lattimore misses practice with a concussion

    Marshon Lattimore misses practice with a concussion

    Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion colliding with teammate Vonn Bell. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Marshon Lattimore suffered a concussion colliding with teammate Vonn Bell. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    An already thin cornerback unit could more depleted if Marshon Lattimore is unable to go on Sunday. 

    more>>

    An already thin cornerback unit could more depleted if Marshon Lattimore is unable to go on Sunday. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly