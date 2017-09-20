Ja'Marr Chase's game expands with addition of QB Chandler Fields

Ja'Marr Chase will show off his talents in the Under Armor All-Star Game come January in Florida. It's the who's who of top players in the country, and Chase is no doubt in that class. He makes big-time plays for Rummel, but he's not just a star on the gridiron.

"He's a three-sport athlete. A state champion in track. A letterman in basketball, football letterman," said Rummel Head Coach Jay Roth. "Now he's an Under Armour All-American. He's worked hard at his craft. Whether it's basketball, football, or track. He's just a humble young man. Who knows his teammates helped get him where he's at, but he's worked hard himself to get in this position."

Chase's game has moved to another level with the addition of quarterback Chandler Fields. Last week, the Raiders racked up 595 yards of total offense in a 38-34 win over Riverside.

"Having Chandler here, I've known Chandler for a long time. Just getting him here to play football is a good thing for me," said wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"We have a great relationship. We work day in and day out at practice on our signals. I just give him that look, you know it's coming. We're just going to make our plays, and keep executing to the best of our ability, and keep getting wins," said quarterback Chandler Fields.

Fields enrolled at Rummel this spring, but in that short time he's already gained the trust of his receivers. That's a lot of hard work on the weekends before the season started.

"Their work ethic together, been throwing on weekends, they meet up at places around town. They've worked individually at honing their craft, all the receivers. It's lucky to have four senior receivers and Koy Moore a sophomore. So that's five experienced receivers we have, and Chandler has experience too. He's not a newcomer to this. They work hard at their own, on top of what we do at practice," said Roth.

