New Orleans restaurants adapt or close due to water advisory

New Orleans restaurants were forced to adapt or shut down after the Sewerage and Water Board issued a precautionary water advisory Wednesday when a turbine stopped working.

"We've had to use plastic cups and bottled water. The only thing we could use was the ice from yesterday," Katie's Mid City restaurant employee Tyler Hanley said. "It's put a little bit of a damper on everyone's attitude today, and some customers weren't happy about having to purchase bottled water."

The turbine that shut down was back online as of Wednesday night and running on diesel fuel. But the power failure triggered a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire east bank of New Orleans that will remain in effect until at least Thursday morning.

"It's never ending. There's always something. Whether the streets are flooding or there's a boil water advisory, there's always an issue in Orleans Parish, and it's quite frustrating for all of us," Hanley said.

Some restaurants could not reuse glassware because cleaning dishes leaves a water residue.

"We can't use the mugs that we are famous for here. We had to switch to paper for everything. There's been a few questions about that, but for the most part everyone has been fine," Cafe Du Monde Manager Chris Benrud said.

One of the essential ingredients to make beignets is water. Benrud purchased gallons of water to deal with the issue.

"I brought with me 16 on my way to work today. I'm not sure how many they got earlier this morning. That should keep us good until tomorrow and then we'll see if it gets turned back on or not," Benrud said.

The Cane's restaurant on Carrollton Ave. closed for the day with a sign on the door and drive thru that read "Closed Due to Water Boil Advisory."

"It's lack of communication. The city is just going down," resident Mike Robinson said.

Robinson found out about the advisory when he read the sign at Cane's around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He said he was frustrated with the ongoing issues at S&WB.

"I lost faith in the whole city," Robinson said. "You can't trust the mayor at all. I just lost faith in everybody. We can only depend on ourself."

Erin Burns with Mayor Mitch Landrieu's communications department said a text alert was sent out Wednesday morning but only to people who signed up for Nola Ready system.

Last month when an emergency text alert was sent out because the pumps were down, Burns said that alert went out to everyone because there was an imminent threat to public safety due to flooding concerns.

Burns said because this was a precautionary boil water advisory, it did not rise to the emergency alert level.

If it is discovered the drinking water is unsafe due to the power failure, an emergency text alert will be sent, according to Burns.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.