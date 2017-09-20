Some in New Orleans are desperately trying to get in touch with loved ones in Puerto Rico

As Hurricane Maria leaves widespread devastation in Puerto Rico, people living in New Orleans are desperately trying to get in touch with their loved ones there.more>>
New Orleans restaurants were forced to adapt or shut down after the Sewerage and Water Board issued a precautionary water advisory Wednesday when a turbine stopped working.more>>
Police in Port Fourchon are investigating after an 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturned allowing the chemical to spill.more>>
Derrius Guice will not play Saturday night against Syracuse, according to LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who made the announcement, Wednesday, on his weekly radio show.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.more>>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.more>>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.more>>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.more>>
