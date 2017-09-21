Waking up? Don't drink the water if you live on the East Bank

The East Bank of New Orleans remains under a boil water advisory on Thursday morning, almost 24 hours after the city announced warning.

That advisory was sent after a turbine went down here at the sewerage and water board plant.

That turbine is now back up and running on diesel fuel.

But some businesses, especially restaurants had to adapt, or even close due to the advisory.

The Cane's restaurant on Carrollton Ave. closed for the day with a sign on the door and drive-thru listing the boil advisory as the reason.

Katie’s in Mid-City had to stop serving fountain drinks and using glassware since dishes couldn’t be washed

Even the world-famous Cafe Du Monde ran into issues. One of the essential ingredients to make beignets is water.

And one manager had to bring in gallons of it just to keep the cafe running

"I brought with me 16 on my way to work today. I'm not sure how many they got earlier this morning. That should keep us good until tomorrow and then we'll see if it gets turned back on or not,” Café Du Monde Manager Chris Benrud said. “We can't use the mugs that we're famous for here. We had to switch to paper everything. So there's a been few questions about that but for the most part, everybody's been fine. You know, it's a bit of an inconvenience but when it comes to safety, you can't take any chances, you know?"

Despite the fact this is a precautionary boil water advisory, the mayor’s office said if the water is found to be unsafe to drink, an emergency alert would be sent out.

