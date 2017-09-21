Shelby: Fall is here, but temps aren't falling

Fall officially begins Friday, but a summer-like feel will continue through next week! Highs near the 90-degree mark, humid air, and a daily chance for spotty storms will remain in the forecast. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s on both sides of the lake.

Highs will retreat to the 80s in the late weekend and early next week. By Tuesday of next week, drier air will start building into the area to lower rain chances, but it will still be warm.

In the tropics, Jose and Maria are in the Atlantic and are not a threat to Southeast Louisiana. Maria will pass northeast of the Dominican Republic today and east of the Bahamas tomorrow.

