Slidell police officer killed in off-duty motorcycle accident

Slidell Police Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Wednesday night.

"Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was a dedicated public servant who served and protected the citizens of Slidell for over two decades. Please keep Lieutenant Dupuy's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fanda said.

Funeral arrangements have not been discussed at this time.Police will release more details about the services as they become available.

The SPD said it would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be vigilant and to watch for motorcycles. As in this case, and other cases, motorcycle crashes can be avoided if drivers take the extra time to look twice.

The Louisiana State Police is the lead investigative agency in reference to the crash. Official details about the crash will be released by LSP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.