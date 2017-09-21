Slidell police officer killed in off-duty motorcycle accident

Slidell Police Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Wednesday night.more>>
Slidell Police Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Wednesday night.more>>
The East Bank of New Orleans remains under a boil water advisory on Thursday morning, almost 24 hours after the city announced warning.more>>
The East Bank of New Orleans remains under a boil water advisory on Thursday morning, almost 24 hours after the city announced warning.more>>
As Hurricane Maria leaves widespread devastation in Puerto Rico, people living in New Orleans are desperately trying to get in touch with their loved ones there.more>>
As Hurricane Maria leaves widespread devastation in Puerto Rico, people living in New Orleans are desperately trying to get in touch with their loved ones there.more>>
New Orleans restaurants were forced to adapt or shut down after the Sewerage and Water Board issued a precautionary water advisory Wednesday when a turbine stopped working.more>>
New Orleans restaurants were forced to adapt or shut down after the Sewerage and Water Board issued a precautionary water advisory Wednesday when a turbine stopped working.more>>
Police in Port Fourchon are investigating after an 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturned allowing the chemical to spill.more>>
Police in Port Fourchon are investigating after an 18-wheeler carrying methanol overturned allowing the chemical to spill.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.more>>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.more>>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.more>>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.more>>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.more>>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.more>>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.more>>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.more>>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.more>>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.more>>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.more>>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.more>>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.more>>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.more>>
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder admitted Wednesday the Control-Alt-Delete function used to start up Windows computers is an awkward maneuver.more>>
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder admitted Wednesday the Control-Alt-Delete function used to start up Windows computers is an awkward maneuver.more>>